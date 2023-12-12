BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II and offensive tackle Dawand Jones on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday.

The team also signed defensive end Sam Kamara off the practice squad to the active roster.

Quarterback P.J. Walker was also re-signed to the Cleveland practice squad.

Hurst, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Jacksonville, has played in all 13 games for the Browns this season. He has piled up 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception and one fumble recovery.

Jones, who underwent knee surgery, appeared in 11 games with nine starts at right tackle for the Browns.

Kamara is currently in his second season in the NFL. He spent most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Browns practice squad. He appeared in one game for Cleveland last season.

He was originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Stony Brook in 2021.

Walker appeared in six games for the Browns this season. He has accumulated 674 passing yards with one touchdown this season.