BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially released veteran linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

The transaction was listed on the National Football League’s daily transaction report

Kunaszyk originally signed with Cleveland in August, was later cut, and then re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

The 26-year old was signed to the active roster in September and played in 15 games primarily on special teams.

He made two starts on defense and finished the season with 22 total tackles and a forced fumbles.

The Browns could elect to re-sign him at a later point in the offseason.