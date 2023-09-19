BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have officially waived wide receiver Anthony Schwartz from the reserve/injured list.

The 22-year-old was waived with an injury designation at the end of training camp and reverted to injured reserve.

Schwartz is a former third-round pick of the Browns in 2020. Last season he played in 11 games for Cleveland, finishing the season with 4 receptions for 51 yards. He also carried the ball four times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns also waived cornerback BoPete Keyes from injured reserve on Tuesday.