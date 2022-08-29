BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their training camp roster by seven players on Monday.

The team has officially waived wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, defensive tackle Glen Logan, safety Jovante Moffatt, tackle Ben Petrula and defensive end Curtis Weaver.

The Browns also terminated the contract of wide receiver Javon Wims.

Defensive End Chris Odom was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL.

The Browns have 73 players on the roster currently. All NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.