BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially waived safety Richard LeCounte III, the team announced on Monday.

He is the first draft pick of Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry to be cut. LeCounte III has appeared in 10 games since joining the Browns as a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Taking his spot on the roster is guard Drew Forbes, who was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Forbes was previously a sixth-round draft pick of the Browns in 2019 out of Southeast Missouri State. He appeared in two games as a rookie, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season on injured reserve.

He was waived by the Browns in the final roster cuts this season and was claimed by Detroit. He appeared in one game with the Lions.