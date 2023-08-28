BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have acquired kicker Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team officially announced the deal on Monday.



Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is also reporting that the team is waiving kicker Cade York. The former fourth-round pick has struggled the entire preseason for Cleveland, converting just 4-8 field goal attempts.



In exchange, the Chargers receive a 2025 7th-round draft pick.



Hopkins spent parts of the last two seasons with the Chargers. The 10-year veteran was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.



Over the past two seasons, Hopkins has connected on 27-30 field goal attempts and 42-44 extra points.

Last season, he connected on 9 of 10 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs in five games with the Chargers before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

He has converted 190 of 224 field goal attempts (84.8%) and 221 of 234 extra points (94.4%) for 791 total points.

He previously kicked for Washington for seven seasons.