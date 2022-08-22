BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns cut five players on Monday, trimming the training camp roster from 85 to 80 Monday.

The team was required to cut down to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The following players were waived: Punter Joseph Charlton, Safety Luther Kirk IV, Tackle Wyatt Miller, Cornerback Parnell Motley, and Tight End Marcus Santos-Silva.

The deadline for the final round of cuts to the 53-man limit is August 30.

The Browns will conclude the preseason on Saturday night against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be televised locally on WYTV-33.