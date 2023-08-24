BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns officially waived quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive end Charles Wiley.

The team announced the roster moves on Thursday, just two days before the preseason finale in Kansas City.

Mond appeared in all three preseason games for Cleveland. He completed 32-55 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

He originally joined the team off waivers from Minnesota following training camp. He was inactive for all 17 games last season.

Wiley was signed by the Browns on Aug. 7 following a stint in the XFL.

The Browns and Chiefs will kick off their final preseason game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 33-WYTV.