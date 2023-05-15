BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have waived linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive tackle Roderick Perry II.

Both players were on the team’s practice squad, and both likewise were elevated to the active roster seeing limited action.

Jackson appeared in one game and played 15 special teams snaps in his lone appearance with the team.

Perry made two tackles in two regular season games.

The moves open a pair of roster spots, one of which is expected to be filled by Za’Darius Smith, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.