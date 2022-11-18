BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have ruled second-year cornerback Greg Newsome out for Sunday’s game against the Bills with a concussion.

He suffered the injury on Friday at practice when he collided with a teammate.

He has appeared in all nine games for the Browns this season, piling up 24 tackles, one pass-breakup, and a half sack.

Greedy Williams, M.J. Emerson and A.J. Green are expected to see increased playing time.

Meanwhile, tight end David Njoku is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. However he is expected to play on Sunday after missing two games.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also expected to return to the lineup after missing two games.

The Browns and Bills will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.