BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve.

He’s been out since Sept. 9 with a hamstring injury. He missed all four of the Browns’ regular season games.

The team must activate him within 21 days, or he must remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Williams was a second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Browns have also re-signed safety Richard LeCounte III to the practice squad. The former fifth-round pick was waived by Cleveland on Oct. 3.