BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have claimed wide receiver/returner Easop Winston off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

The 25-year old appeared in three games for the Saints last season, returning ten punts of 119 yards. He spent the majority of last season on the New Orleans practice squad. He also caught one pass for five yards.

Winston was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State back in 2020. The Rams later released him, and he sat out the 2020 campaign.

The Browns are short-handed at wide receiver and in the return game. Wide receivers David Bell and Mike Woods are working back from injury.

Return specialist Jakeem Grant was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.