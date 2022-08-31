Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during an NFL preseason football game, Aug. 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/=03376622=)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

He was Cleveland’s only waiver claim following Tuesday’s final roster cuts.

Mond was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

He struggled during the preseason, completing just 29-51 passes (56.8%) for 303 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He appeared in one regular season game for the Vikings last season, completing 2-3 passes for 5 yards.

He joins starter Jacob Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs in the Browns’ quarterback room.