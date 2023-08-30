BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have been awarded defensive back Kahlef Hailassie off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The roster move was confirmed on the NFL transaction wire on Wednesday.

Hailassie appeared in three preseason games with Kansas City, finishing with an interception, eight total tackles, and 2 passes-defensed.

He originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in May.

In the college ranks, Hailassie spent two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Western Kentucky for two seasons.

He piled up 126 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, and four interceptions with 15 passes defensed.

The Browns will now have to remove a player from the current 53-man roster to make room for Hailassie.