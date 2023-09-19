BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Tuesday that running back Nick Chubb will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

He suffered the injury on a carry in the second quarter of Monday night’s 26-22 loss in Pittsburgh. Chubb will need to undergo surgery.

“Very disappointed for Nick,” Stefanski said. “Means a lot to this team, means a lot to this organization so he will be missed, but he will bounce back. Of that I have no doubt.”

Chubb is in the Browns’ training facility in Berea. Stefanski told reporters that Chubb is feeling disappointed, as expected.

“It’s hard because these guys put so much into this,” Stefanski said. “These are very real people, and it hurts him. It hurts us. So, like I said before, we will support him in every way and then we’re going to do the best thing we can do to support him. Best thing we can do to honor who Nick Chubb is, is go out there and perform, go out there and work. I think that ultimately is what Nick expects this team to do.”

Stefanski said that second-year running back Jerome Ford will be the team’s feature back moving forward. However, the front office is currently looking to acquire another running back to add to the roster.