The Cleveland Browns are resigning punt and kickoff return JoJo Natson

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are resigning punt and kickoff return JoJo Natson to a one-year free agent contract.

The 27-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against Washington and missed the rest of the season for the Browns.

Natson, who finished his college career at Akron, previously played for the Colts and Rams.

He has appeared in a total of 35 games in the NFL. He is averaging 7.7 yards per punt return and 20.9 yards per kickoff return.