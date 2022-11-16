BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.

Stille, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds, is a rookie out of Nebraska. He signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent.

The former Cornhusker appeared in one game for the Dolphins finishing with two tackles.

Stille played five seasons in the college ranks at Nebraska from 2017-21, piling up 148 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 53 games.

The Browns have also signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry to the practice squad. He made his NFL debut last weekend in Miami but was waived on Tuesday.

The Browns will visit the Buffalo Bill on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.