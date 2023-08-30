BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns officially announced on Wednesday that Brownie the Elf will remain the logo at the 50-yard line at home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium for the 2023 season.

The team held a fan vote with Brownie pitted against three other options including the new dog logo, the traditional orange helmet, and the Browns’ distinct stripe.

It is the second straight year that the elf will be displayed in the middle of the field.

The design will be ready on the field for the regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.