BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that the majority of their starters will play in Friday night’s preseason opener in Jacksonville.

That includes starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The team announced that Watson is scheduled to make his Browns’ preseason debut against the Jaguars, after he was acquired in a trade with the Texans back in March.

The playing status for the three-time Pro Bowler could potentially change if an appeal ruling is announced from Peter C. Harvey, who is the designee of Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the appeal from the league.

Watson is currently facing a six-game suspension, but the NFL is looking for at least a full-year suspension on appeal.

If an indefinite suspension is issued between now and game time, Watson would not be able to play.

The Browns and Jaguars will kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast locally on WYTV-33.