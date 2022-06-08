BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced their television broadcast team for the 2022 preseason games.

All three Browns’ preseason games will be televised locally on WYTV-33.

Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas and veteran NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the voices of Cleveland’s 2022 preseason action.

Rose has appeared regularly on NFL Network since 2012. He also has handled play-by-play responsibilities for FOX’s NFL coverage, in-studio roles with FOX Sports and MLB Network.”



“I get a chance to live out a dream and call Browns preseason games with Joe and Aditi. I can’t wait to bring such a passionate fan base all of the stories that will make the 2022 football journey so exciting. If you’re a kid in Cleveland right now, dream big – it might just come true.”



Thomas is currently an NFL Network analyst who contributes to various NFL Media programs, including as a member of the group’s past Thursday Night Football productions. With the Browns, he was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and played every offensive snap at left tackle (NFL-record 10,363 consecutive) during his 11-year career. He is a three-time Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree (2010, 2012 and 2016), which recognizes a player’s excellence in the community and on-field performance.

“I am stoked to be back in the booth for Browns preseason games,” shared Thomas, who will be eligible for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023. “To be able to still be around the team and the fans is something that is very special for me. I take great pride in being able to represent this organization and the best fans in the NFL. I’ve known Chris Rose for a long-time and know that he has the same passion for the Orange and Brown as I do and I am looking forward to sharing the broadcast booth with him. Additionally, Aditi is one of the top NFL reporters and she will bring great insight from the sideline.”

Kinkhabwala just closed a 10-year tenure with NFL Network. She is a host on CBS Sports’ We Need To Talk and on both Sirius XM and local Pittsburgh radio.

“I am so excited to get to do some of that storytelling this August with two of the most iconic voices in Cleveland: native son, Chris Rose and adopted son, Joe Thomas. Chris and I started talking about the Browns 10 years ago – when Joe was still suiting up! – and his enthusiasm for this team has been nothing but infectious. I will happily guarantee that we’re going to have a blast calling these three games together,” said Kinkhabwala.

Preseason

Preseason 1 – Friday, August 12 – WYTV

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.

Preseason 2 – Sunday, August 21 – WYTV

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m.

Preseason 3 – Saturday, August 27 – WYTV

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears – 7 p.m.