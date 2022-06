BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday that the 2022 training camp will begin on Wednesday, July 27.

Camp will include 11 practices open to fans at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. Open practices begin at 2 p.m. with gates opening an hour beforehand.

Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Browns season ticket members once again will receive a special 48-hour window to reserve their tickets to training camp practices, starting on Tuesday, June 21.



2022 Cleveland Browns Training Camp schedule

Wednesday, July 27 – Closed practice

Thursday, July 28 – Closed practice

Friday, July 29 – Closed practice

Saturday, July 30 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 – No practice

Monday August 1 – 2p.m.

Tuesday, August 2 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 4 – No practice

Friday, August 5 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 – 2 p.m.

Monday, August 8 – No practice

Tuesday, August 9 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10 – Closed practice

Thursday, August 11 – No practice

Friday, August 12 – Preseason game #1 at Jacksonville – 7 p.m. on WYTV

Saturday, August 13 – No practice

Sunday, August 14 – 2 p.m.

Monday, August 15 – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17 – No practice

Thursday, August 18 – Closed practice

Friday, August 19 – Closed practice

Saturday, August 20 – No practice

Sunday – Preseason game #2 vs. Philadelphia – 1 p.m.