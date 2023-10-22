BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that Deshaun Watson will start at quarterback today against the Indianapolis Colts.

Watson missed the previous two games against Baltimore and San Francisco with a right shoulder injury.

He returned to practice this week and experienced no setbacks.

The following players have been ruled out of Sunday’s game: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR Cedric Tillman, CB Kahlef Hailassie, S Ronnie Hickman, LB Sione Takitaki, DE Elijah McGuire, and DT Siaki Ika.

The Browns and Colts will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.