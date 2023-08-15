PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at quarterback in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Eagles.

In two preseason games with the Browns, Thompson-Robinson has completed 17-21 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Kellen Mond will also see action at quarterback for Cleveland. Veteran backup Joshua Dobbs will not play in Philadelphia.

Mond has completed 20-31 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns and Eagles will kickoff on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be televised locally on WYTV-33.