BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski has announced that Kellen Mond will start at quarterback on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game against the Jets in Canton.

Mond will play the entire first half of Thursday night’s preseason opener. He originally came to Cleveland when he was claimed off waivers from Minnesota by the Browns at the end of training camp in 2022.

According to Stefanski, fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will play the entire second half for Cleveland.

The Browns and Jets will kick off on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The complete 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule can be found here.