BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Deshaun Watson will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in Friday night’s preseason game against Washington.

It is unclear how long Watson will remain in the game, however.

“I just know I’m starting off,” Watson said. “The biggest thing is getting a feel for pregame and starting off the game, also getting myself back into routine of the season.”

Several other Browns’ starters could also potential see action in Cleveland’s only home preseason contest.

Watson is thrilled to see live game action for the Browns.

“Just go out there with an open mind,” he said. “It’s still very basic on what we will show and won’t show. It’s just operational, going out there to compete.”

The Browns and Commanders will kickoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The game will be televised live on WYTV-33.