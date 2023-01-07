BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Pittsburgh.

Clowney recently made critical comments about the team to the local media, and the Browns decided he will not play against the Steelers. He was sent home from the team’s facility on Friday.

The veteran pass rusher finishes the season with just two sacks for the Browns.

In addition, the Browns have also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad including linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive end Sam Kamara.

Jackson is a rookie that originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty. He signed with Cleveland’s practice squad Dec. 14.

Kamara is in his second year in the NFL. He is a product of Stony Brook and originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has appeared in eight NFL games with eight tackles and one pass defensed.

The Browns and Steelers will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.