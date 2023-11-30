BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL officially announced the game time for week 15 between the Browns and Bears.

Chicago and Cleveland will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

It will be the second of two consecutive home games for the Browns, following a game against Jacksonville on Dec. 10.

Cleveland will also host the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 in the final home game of the regular season.

This week, the Browns are on the road to meet the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be televised locally on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.