BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have trimmed the roster to the required 53 players.
The following roster moves were made on Tuesday.
Waiver claims will be awarded on Wednesday at noon.
Waived (17):
LB Dakota Allen
WR Daylen Baldwin
TE Miller Forristall
TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
G Blake Hance
WR Mike Harley Jr.
LB Wille Harvey Jr.
S Lavert Hill (injured)
C Brock Hoffman
CB Shaun Jolly
CB Herb Miller
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
G David Moore Jr.
T Alex Taylor
DT Roderick Perry II
FB Johnny Stanton IV
WR Easop Winston
Terminated Contract (2):
RB John Kelly Jr.
QB Josh Rosen
Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner (1):
QB Deshaun Watson
Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:
Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs
Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.
Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II
Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic
Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas
Linebackers (6): Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk
Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III
Specialists (3): K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett