BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have trimmed the roster to the required 53 players.

The following roster moves were made on Tuesday.

Waiver claims will be awarded on Wednesday at noon.

Waived (17):

LB Dakota Allen

WR Daylen Baldwin

TE Miller Forristall

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

G Blake Hance

WR Mike Harley Jr.

LB Wille Harvey Jr.

S Lavert Hill (injured)

C Brock Hoffman

CB Shaun Jolly

CB Herb Miller

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

G David Moore Jr.

T Alex Taylor

DT Roderick Perry II

FB Johnny Stanton IV

WR Easop Winston

Terminated Contract (2):

RB John Kelly Jr.

QB Josh Rosen

Placed on reserve/suspended by commissioner (1):

QB Deshaun Watson

Browns’ initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

Running backs (5): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton Jr.

Wide receivers (5): Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

Tight ends (2): David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Offensive linemen (10): Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, James Hudson III, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Hjalte Froholdt, Ethan Pocic

Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Alex Wright, Chase Winovich, Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas

Linebackers (6): Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk

Defensive backs (10): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, M.J. Emerson Jr., John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., D’Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III

Specialists (3): K Cade York, P Corey Bojorquez, LS Charley Hughlett