BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start Sunday’s game against Arizona.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made the official announcement on Friday afternoon.

Watson, who is off the team’s injury report, will be back in the lineup for the first time since the week seven victory over Indianapolis.

Stefanski says P.J. Walker will serve as the No. 2 quarterback and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson the No. 3 quarterback.

This season, Watson has amassed 683 yards with four touchdown passes and three interceptions in four games.

The Browns and Cardinals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.