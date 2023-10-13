BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The news comes following the team announcement that Deshaun Watson has likewise been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Bitonio is hampered by a knee injury and will have his streak of 6,481 consecutive snaps and 102 straight games end. Michael Dunn will start at left guard in his place.

He is joined by rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman who has also been ruled out of Sunday’s contest with a hip injury.

Tight-end David Njoku and center Ethan Pocic are listed as questionable.

Njoku is working his way back after suffering burns to his face and hands in an accident at home. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pocic, who was limited in practice all week, is battling chest, knee, and foot injuries.

The Browns and 49ers will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown