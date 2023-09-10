CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field with a leg injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game during the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals

It occurred in the second quarter when Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson fell into the back of Conklin’s left knee after a pass rush.

The two-time All-Pro offensive tackle was unable to get up and was ruled out right after being carted back to the locker room.

Browns rookie Dawand Jones is now in at right tackle after replacing the injured anchor of the offensive line.

Cleveland was leading 3-0 at the time of the injury during the rain-filled first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium.