BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a restructured contract for right-tackle Jack Conklin.

He is entering the final year of his deal, and was slated to be paid a non-guaranteed $12 million salary.

The 27-year old’s new deal will reportedly pay him $8 million. He will also be able to earn an additional $4 million in playing time incentives.

As a result of the restructured deal, the Browns save $4 million in salary cap space that can be used to improve the roster in free agency.

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon last season in Baltimore. Cleveland.com is reporting that Conklin is ahead of schedule in his rehab and likely to be ready to play for the upcoming 2022 season.