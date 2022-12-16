BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns elevated a pair of players from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ravens.

The team added wideout Daylen Baldwin and linebacker Tae Davis to the 53-man roster.

Baldwin is an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. He has spent the entire season on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Davis is in his fourth season in the NFL and has appeared in 41 games with five starts.

He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks, with two pass deflections. He has appeared in one game with the Browns this season.

The Browns and Ravens will kickoff on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NFL Network.