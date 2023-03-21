BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially announced the signing of former Bears’ linebacker Matthew Adams to a free agent contract.

The team also announced the previously reported signing of cornerback Mike Ford.

Adams played in 10 games with three stars for the Bears last season.

He previously spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21.

During his NFL career, he has amassed 57 career tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, while adding 24 stops on special teams.

The 27-year-old was originally a seventh-round draft pick of Indianapolis in the 2018 NFL Draft.