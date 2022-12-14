BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.

Carter is currently in the fifth season in the NFL, after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by Carolina out of Maryland.

He has played in 68 career games, including three with the Browns this season. During his time in the NFL, Carter has amassed 163 career tackles, half a sack and two fumble recoveries.

The Browns also announced two additions to the practice squad with the signing of linebacker Storey Jackson and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Jackson spent time on the Cowboys’ practice squad this season, after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty.

Stevenson was drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He appeared in five games as a rookie and spent time on the Bills’ practice squad this season.