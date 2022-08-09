BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed Jordan Kunaszyk, adding depth to the linebacker position on the roster.

Kunaszyk spent the past two seasons with the Washington before being released back in May. He appeared in 11 games last season, mainly as a special teams contributor for the Commanders.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

The Browns also released waived linebacker Silas Kelly with an injury designation.

Cleveland visits Jacksonville in the preseason opener at 7 p.m. Friday on WYTV-33.