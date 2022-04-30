BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have selected Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round at No. 156 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, he earned First-Team All-AAC honors, and was named the most valuable player in the AAC Championship game after rushing for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford started his college career at Alabama, before transferring to UC following the 2019 season.

He piled up 19 rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats, which tied him for seventh in all of FBS football. He also tied the single-season school record for touchdowns in 2021.

Ford led Cincinnati with a team-high 1,319 rushing yards.

In 31 career games at Cincinnati, Ford rushed for 1,953 yards and 30 career touchdowns.