BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of offensive tackle Derrick Kelly II and cornerback Gavin Heslop on Saturday morning.

Kelly II is entering his second season in the NFL. He originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Florida State. He has appeared in seven NFL games combined with the Saints (2020) and the Giants (2021). He spent the 2022 campaign on the Saints’ practice squad.

He most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL.

Heslop is likewise entering his second season in the NFL. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 out of Stony Brook. He has appeared in three career games, but has spent the majority of his career on the practice squads of the Seahawks (2020-21) and Carolina Panthers (2022).