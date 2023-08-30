BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of 15 players to the practice squad.

Many of the practice squad signings were released by Cleveland on Tuesday.

Among the new additions is quarterback P.J. Walker, who spent the preseason with the Chicago Bears.

He previously signed with the Panthers in 2020 and went on to appear in 15 games with seven starts. He completed 131-228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns also signed kicker Lucas Havrisik. He is in his first NFL season out of Arizona. He spent time on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and likewise spent training camp with them.

The team also signed former offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The following is a complete list of Cleveland’s 12 other practice squad signings:

CB Lorenzo Burns, WR Jaelon Darden, G Michael Dunn, RB Hassan Hall, DT Trysten Hill, DE Sam Kamara, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DE Lonnie Phelps, LB Charlie Thomas III, DE Isaiah Thomas and WR Austin Watkins

All 12 of the players were with the Browns in training camp this year.