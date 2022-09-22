BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have added a pair of players to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday night’s AFC North matchup with the Steelers.

Wide receiver/punt returner Chester Rogers and tight end Miller Forristall have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Rogers, who signed with the Browns practice squad on Sept. 13, is in his sixth season in the NFL, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. He will likely see playing time on special teams as a punt returner.

He previously spent time with the Colts (2016-19) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and most recently spent training camp with the Houston Texans.

He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games (24 starts). He also has returned 89 punts during his professional career.

Forristall appeared in two games as a rookie with the Browns. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cleveland practice squad.