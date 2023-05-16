CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent cornerback Chris Westry.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Westry has played in eight games in the NFL over the last three seasons. He made two starts for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and recorded 17 tackles.

Westry was signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas in 2019 but played in only two games for the Cowboys. He was waived by the Carolina Panthers in August of last season.

At the University of Kentucky, Westry made 34 starts and recorded 134 career tackles, 3 interceptions, and 2 sacks.