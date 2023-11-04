BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have elevated former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche II from the practice squad to the active roster.

Proche was signed to the Cleveland practice squad on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts at the end of the preseason.

Proche was originally a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of SMU.

Last season with the Ravens, he appeared in 15 games and caught eight passes for 62 yards.

In three seasons in Baltimore, Proche amassed 25 receptions for 278 yards.

The Browns and Cardinals will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.