BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Tanner McCalister and linebacker Charlie Thomas III to the active roster from the practice squad.

McCalister, who was an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, has spent the entire season on the Cleveland practice squad. He has appeared in one game for the Browns this season.

Thomas III is a rookie out of Georgia Tech. He has likewise spent the entire season on the Cleveland practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. He has also appeared in one game for the Browns in 2023.

The Browns host the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.