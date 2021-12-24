BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have activated five players from the COVID/Reserve list on Friday ahead of their game with the Packers on Saturday.

The Browns activated quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, wideout Jarvis Landry, cornerback AJ Green and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Cleveland did place two more players on the list in kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

The Browns also activated eight players from the practice squad as COVID replacements including guard and one time Warren Harding player Hjalte Froholdt.

Cleveland travels to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Saturday at 4:25 p.m. on Fox Youngstown.