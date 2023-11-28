BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed running back John Kelly, Jr. to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Veteran running back Kenyan Drake was waived from the practice squad. Cornerback Thomas Graham was waived from injured reserve.

Drake was signed to the Cleveland practice squad on Oct. 31.

Kelly spent time on the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season. He was originally drafted by the Rams in 2018.

He has appeared in 13 games between the Rams (2018-19) and Browns (2020-23).

The Browns visit the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.