BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns signed former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva to an undrafted free agent deal on Monday.

Santos-Silva was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention this past season after averaging 4.7 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He led the Red Raiders in blocks his senior season and completed his career with 1,244 points.

Santos-Silva becomes the latest college basketball prospect to try and convert to tight end in the NFL.

Currently, the Browns have four tight ends on the active roster including David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.