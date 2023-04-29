CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns drafted Northwestern cornerback Cameron Mitchell with the #142 pick in Round Five of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The redshirt-junior cornerback led the Wildcats with a career-best 9 pass breakups in 2022 while earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.
Mitchell finishes his career with 115 tackles, 2 interceptions and 19 total pass breakups in three seasons and reunites with former college teammate and current cornerback Brown Greg Newsome in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:
Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee
Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor
Round 4 – #111 / Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State
Round 4 – #126 / Isaiah McGuire, DE – Missouri
Round 5 – #140 / Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB – UCLA
Round 5 – #142 / Cameron Mitchell, CB – Northwestern
Round 6 – #190