CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns drafted Northwestern cornerback Cameron Mitchell with the #142 pick in Round Five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The redshirt-junior cornerback led the Wildcats with a career-best 9 pass breakups in 2022 while earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

Mitchell finishes his career with 115 tackles, 2 interceptions and 19 total pass breakups in three seasons and reunites with former college teammate and current cornerback Brown Greg Newsome in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #111 / Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State

Round 4 – #126 / Isaiah McGuire, DE – Missouri

Round 5 – #140 / Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB – UCLA

Round 5 – #142 / Cameron Mitchell, CB – Northwestern

Round 6 – #190