BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have selected Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II in the sixth round at No. 202 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2021, he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, after piling 35 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished his college career with 118 catches for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Woods transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas following the 2020 season. He spent a total of three seasons playing for the Razorbacks.