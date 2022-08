BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed offensive lineman Wyatt Miller to the roster.

At 6 foot, 6 inches tall and 305 pounds, Miller spent the bulk of training camp with the Carolina Panthers. He was originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida in 2019.

He has since spent time on the practice squads of the Bengals (2019), Seahawks (2020) and 49ers (2021).

To make room on the roster, wide receiver Travell Harris was waived.