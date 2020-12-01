Browns activate star Myles Garrett from COVID list

Garrett tested positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated from the team for two days while having symptoms

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games, clearing the defensive end to return this week against Tennessee.

Garrett tested positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated from the team for two days while having symptoms.

The Browns won both games without their best player — and one of the NFL’s top defenders — but are relieved to have him back for their playoff push. However, the Browns will be without safety Ronnie Harrison. He was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville.